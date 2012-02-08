Are Themed Restaurants Played Out?

Let’s be honest, themed restaurants don’t exactly scream fine dining. Sure, dinner at the Hard Rock Cafe makes eating seem like a whole event, but the Hard Rock is a classic and other themes food joints just don’t seem to have fared as well.

Let’s take Mars 2012 (renamed 2112) for example. With dancing martians, an arcade and gift shops, the restaurant appeared to have the whole package. Except the food was barely edible. And lo and behold, it closed this past January.

Others, like Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. are your typical tourist traps. Located in Times Square and boasting ridiculous prices, most New Yorkers wouldn’t go near the place, opting instead for a quiet bistro on the Lower East Side.

So are we over these themed restaurants? Or are you still willing to go to spots like Ninja where your food implodes and waiters do card tricks? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!