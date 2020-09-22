Here’s How Tarek El Moussa & Christina Anstead Feel About Each Other Amid Her Divorce

Since news broke of her divorce from Ant Anstead, Flip or Flop fans have been asking if Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are back together (or have plans to rekindle their relationship.) Sorry to disappoint, HGTV viewers, but it looks like at least one of these realtors is off the market.

Christina confirmed on Friday, September 18, that she and her husband, Ant Anstead, had separated after less than two years of marriage. (The former couple share one child, son Hudson.) Christina’s divorce from Ant comes less than two years after she split from Tarek in 2018. The former couple—who star together on HGTV’s Flip or Flop and share two kids, daughter Taylor and son Brayden—were married for nine years. After news of her second divorce, fans of Flip or Flop—which premiered when Christina and Tarek were still married and continued after their divorce—wondered if there was a chance for the two to reconcile their marriage. “Tarek and Christina getting back together soon!!!” read one comment on a recent Instagram. Another comment read, “Tarek getting back with Christina…coming soon!”

So…are Tarek and Christina back together? Sorry but no. As of September 2020, Tarek is happily engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. The couple got engaged in June 2020 after Tarek proposed while the two celebrated their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island, California. Tarek also gushed over his soon-to-be wife in an Instagram post in September 2020 after news broke of Christina’s divorce. “I don’t know…I’m just so excited about life!! I’m in love, I’m engaged, flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. . I’m telling you…it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of!” he wrote.

As for how he feels about Christina now, a source told Hollywoodlife in September 2020 that the former married couple have no bad blood for each other, but they’re not friends either. “Christina and Tarek only talk about work and the kids. They’re not really friends,” the source said. “As the mother of his children, he wants her to be happy, but they don’t discuss personal lives at all.”

The insider continued, “He’s not going to ask nor does he care what happened with Ant and he’ll be there to support the kids with the transition. He and Ant actually got along pretty well and he liked the guy.”

A source also told Us Weekly at the time that Tarek feels “sad” for his ex-wife amid her divorce. “Tarek is sad that Christina is going through a hard time,” the source said. “But [he] did not think that Christina and Ant would last.”

While Tarek and Christina don’t seem to be getting back together, fans can still watch them on season 9 of Flip or Flop, which they’re filming now. Whoop!