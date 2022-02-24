Are Tall Boots Still In Style? Here’s Why They’re A Forever Staple

Scroll To See More Images

As our attention spans get shorter, so shortens the longevity of our favorite fashion trends. What’s in one minute is out the next, and the rapid pace at which the trend cycle escalates can cause us to second-guess even the safest and most stylish outfit choices. Today, you may even find yourself wondering, “Are tall boots still in style?”. Fortunately, this one’s obvious—without a doubt, the answer is yes. And they always will be!

Last year, many trusted wardrobe staples fell victim to the internet’s “cheugy” condemnation of fashion death (which I personally found ridiculous, but that’s another conversation). But even when necessities like skinny jeans and side parts met their downfall, tall boots stood, well, tall.

The reason that tall boots simply won’t go out of style is because there are so many different iterations. Within the tall boot family comes riding boots, over-the-knee boots, cowboy boots, slouchy boots, heeled boots and the list goes on! Whew, I hope I made my point.

Right now, tall boots with a heel are having a moment—they were one of the most popular shoe styles worn throughout Fashion Month. Western-style and lug-sole boots have also been trending since last summer, and won’t be fading away anytime soon.

With so many different options, you don’t have to worry about whether your pair of tall boots is still cool, so long as you know how to style them. The key to styling tall boots is to lean into the shape of the footwear. You want to pair them with clothing pieces that supplement the boot’s structure and give them the attention they deserve!

For example, if you’re wearing a boot with a form-fitting silhouette, pair them with a looser dress or skirt that hits just below the top of the boot. This will give the illusion that your sleek leather leg-huggers extend higher than they actually do. Or, if your boots have a wider fit, you’ll want to tuck your pants into them, or opt for a mini skirt or short (Hint: This is a great opportunity to return to skinny jeans with zero judgment).

Whichever type of tall boot you favor, rest assured they’ll never really go out of style—but don’t hesitate to experiment with them, either! Keep reading for street style inspiration on how to style your best boots below.

A heavy coat and a bright boots gives great contrast to a bare leg.

If your boots are thigh-high, pairing them with a flouncy mini dress or skirt will make you legs look miles long.

A bright white boot lightens up the heaviness of a lug sole for spring and summer.

These metallic boots are the ultimate statement piece—wear only if you love the attention!

If the weather is on the cooler side, tuck your slacks, jeans or jumpsuit into your boots. This will show the shoe off and keep your legs warm.

Bermuda-length shorts are trending, and the length creates an excellent proportion when styled with tall boots.

A midi skirt lets your tall boots playfully peek out from under it. This styling works best with a form-fitting silhouette versus a wider riding boot.

Lace-up boots automatically evoke a retro vibe. Pair them with a mini skirt or dress to show off the detailing in full.

In contrast to stiffer riding styles, slouchy boots instantly add an effortless touch to any dressed-up ensemble.

A classic tall black boot is a wardrobe staple, and a wider-calf style balances a micro-mini perfectly.

Your initial instinct may be to tone down a pair of animal print boots, but playing them up with more pattern is way more fun.

If you’re looking for a white boot, skip the platform and go for a fitted silhouette with a small heel to avoid go-go dancer energy. Unless you’re into that sort of thing—in which case, commit!