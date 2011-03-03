Are Street Style Stars the New Fashion Blogger?

It takes a special kind of person to set up shop in their own apartment, layer 50 accessories on, take photos of themselves (or have their bf’s do it) and then post said photos online for all the world and catty girls to judge. But, doing so, for a select few, has led to a certain level of celebrity, lucrative modeling work and even some design collaborations. Props girls, but it looks like you’re about to be replaced.

Fashion is fleeting, haven’t you heard? The next wave of “it” girls getting all buzzed about don’t even have to worry about sourcing a good enough photog to get their good side, because pros are obsessed with following them all over town. I’m talking the new wave of street style darlings and they’re about to take over the world.

Are Taylor Tomasi and Marina Munoz the new Rumi Neely? It may still be too early to tell, but I’m guessing next time a maje brand has some money to spend getting a “real girl fashionista” model, they’ll look beyond Bloglovin’ and straight to Tommy Ton.

Just check out Anna Dello Russo werking on Net-a-Porter right now. The street style mainstay might be the Editor at Large of Vogue Japan, but your average online shopper probably knows her better for her Cherry hats and Balmain jackets.

Editorial Director of Net-a-Porter, Claudia Plant explains this collaboration and the site’s previous one with Alexa Chung, “The fashion industry has been increasingly inspired by the front row personalities, and it seems a natural fit for its most photographed stars, Alexa and Anna to showcase Net-a-Porter’s spring looks in their retrospective iconic styles.” Guess where these ladies are before they’re front row though? Hanging out with the Sartorialist. Just saying…

Click through for the pics and check out the adorable accompanying video on Net-a-Porter. She says, “tissue” super cute.