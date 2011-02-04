Are Stam And Chanel The New Christy And Naomi?

I always look forward to i-D Magazine‘s new releases, mostly because I love to see who lands on each one of its multiple covers. The “Livin’ Loud” pre-spring issue hits newstands next week, and it’s looking pretty impressive. Model Ajak Deng, Vanessa Paradis and Hedi Slimane each get their own cover, and there is a double cover featuring some of today’s hottest new faces, like Rose Cordero and Jeneil Williams.

The sixth cover, however, is the one that really caught my eye. Shot by Kayt Jones, Hilary Rhoda, Jessica Stam, Erin Wasson and Chanel Iman strip down for an intimate portrait, that makes me immediately recall the black and white photographs that Peter Lindbergh shot of supermodels in the early 1990s.

While nobody can quite hold a candle to Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, I consider i-D‘s covergirls our modern-day supers, and can’t wait to add their cover to my collection. It’s not too far fetched to think about Chanel as the new Naomi, or Erin as the new Stephanie Seymour, right?

Which cover will you pick up on February 11? Click through to see them all.