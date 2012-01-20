Are The Spice Girls Reuniting For The Summer Olympics?

Well, this would just about make my wildest dreams come true! According to Radar, the best girl band of all time may be reuniting once again in honor of the Olympics taking place in their hometown of London.

Yes, that’s right, folks. The one and only Spice Girls might be throwing on their Union Jack dresses and outrageous platform boots once again. While it’s old news that there is set to be a musical based off of their iconic pop tunes (entitled Viva Forever), the rumors of this reunion are a complete surprise.

Of course, this is not the first time Baby, Scary, Ginger, Sporty, and Posh have gotten back together. Four years ago, the foxy fivesome embarked on an amazing world tour. As I did not get the opportunity to see them when I was a kid, this was a great chance for me to experience Girl Power, and I can only hope I can get another taste.

That said, I highly doubt Victoria Beckham would be down. Three kids, a buttload of cash, and a thriving design career are probably enough to keep her busy these days…

Now please, tell me, who was your favorite Spice Girl?



