Camila Cabello Just Responded to Rumors She’s Engaged to Shawn Mendes After 2 Years of Dating

After a viral TikTok of what looked like an engagement ring on her finger, fans want to know: Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes engaged?

The “Havana” singer went viral on Saturday, August 21, when she posted a TikTok video of her dancing in her backyard to her new single, “Don’t Go Yet.” “just showin u my daily work out routine,” she captioned the clip. In the TikTok, Camila could be seen in black sweatpants and a white tank top as she performed the choreography to her new song. In the video, Camila could also be seen with a ring on *that* finger, which led fans to wonder if she was engaged. “MS GIRL IS THAT A RING?” one user commented. Another wrote, “Y’all a ring in her engagement finger.”

Camila was asked about the rumors in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 26. “Did Shawn Mendes ask you to marry him?” Jimmy asked. Camila responded by shutting down the rumors and explaining that she sometimes likes to wear a ring on her ring finger, not realizing the commotion it could cause.

“He has not,” Camila said. “And I am not engaged.” She continued, “I just, I swear to God I don’t know what hand an engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just put [a ring] on my ring finger. I’d actually like you to enlighten me. Which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don’t know. My parents are married and they both lost their rings, so my mom couldn’t tell me either.”

“It’s the left, right?” Jimmy responded. “Yeah, I think it’s the left.” Camila then replied, “You don’t even know! Is this common knowledge? You sound insecure about this.”

Camila and Shawn met in 2014 and released the song, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” in 2015. After years as friens, they confirmed their relationship in 2019. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Shawn revealed that he and Camila have “absolutely” talked about getting engaged. “Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” he said. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

He also opened up about the pressure to be in a relationship in the public eye. “No, we really don’t put any rules or boundaries on what we are writing about or in our art,” he said at the time. “I think the truth about being celebrities and being in a relationship is that it’s super tricky, because there are a lot of people who want to know more than what is maybe normal just to give out, they want more personal stuff. But both of us realize that it is just sometimes you say something that maybe you shouldn’t have, and someone asks you a personal question and you answered it because you were off guard, and you know, you can’t really do much about it. It’s just kind of the nature of the beast.”