Here’s Your Answer to if Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Getting Back Together After Their Breakup

After years of on-again, off-again relationships, fans wonder if Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are back together after their breakup. Well, sorry to disappoint, Scott and Sofia fans, but it doesn’t look like the on-again, off-again couple is planning to be on-again anytime soon.

A source told People on Wednesday, June 10, that neither the Flip It Like Disick star nor the model have any intention on rekindling their romance after their most recent split in May. “Scott is in touch with Sofia, but as of now, they don’t plan on getting back together. Sofia seems okay with them being apart,” the source said, adding that Scott and Sofia “don’t plan on getting back together.”

The insider went on note that Scott has been “doing well” since his split with Sofia and has found a source of support in his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. “Scott is doing well. He still spends a lot of time with his kids,” the source said. “Kourtney continues to be supportive. She is doing what she can to help him.”

While Scott and Kourtney have become closer amid his split as they co-parent their three kids—Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5—don’t expect the exes to get back together either. (Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after almost a decade of on-and-off dating.)

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” a source told Us Weekly in May. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

A source for HollywoodLife echoed this comment, explaining that, while Scott and Kourtney vacationed in Utah soon after his split from Sofia, their relationship at the moment is purely platonic.

“He will always put her on this pedestal and has never loved another woman quite in the way in which he loved her. It was that first true love type of feeling. Romantically, it won’t happen, but they are the best of co-parents and friends and just want the other to be happy,” the insider said. “They just don’t work well as boyfriend and girlfriend. Scott does hold a special place in his heart that is a little differently than Kourtney, but he knows they’re just better off not together.”