Here’s the Tea on Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship Status After Sofia Richie’s Breakup

After his recent split, fans wondered if Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are back together following his breakup from Sofia Richie. The clues? Well, after news broke that Sofia and Scott had broken up after three years together, fans confirmed that Scott and Kourtney—who split in 2015 after almost a decade of on-again, off-again dating—were on vacation together in Canyon Point, Utah with their three kids: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

Us Weekly also reported at the time that the Flip It Like Disick star’s “love” for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister took priority over his relationship with Sofia, which played a part in their breakup. “Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” an insider said at the time. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

So, what’s the relationship status between Scott and Kourtney now? Well, both exes are single, but it doesn’t look like they have any plans to get back together any time soon. “He will always put her on this pedestal and has never loved another woman quite in the way in which he loved her. It was that first true love type of feeling. Romantically, it won’t happen, but they are the best of co-parents and friends and just want the other to be happy,” a source told HollywoodLife on May 31. “They just don’t work well as boyfriend and girlfriend. Scott does hold a special place in his heart that is a little differently than Kourtney, but he knows they’re just better off not together.”

The insider noted that Kourtney feels the same way. “Kourtney also has love for Scott, but again, not in a romantic way. They care about the other very deeply, but the romantic feelings between them are not there,” the source said. “They look at each other like any exes who were together for years and and broke up would, except they’re in a great place. Scott is always going to be family and Kourtney will always be there for him.”