Ryan & Natascha’s Instagrams Hint at if They’re Still Together After ‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’

Bachelor Nation wants to know: Are Ryan and Natascha still together after Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart? The contestants won viewers over on the Monday, April 20, episode of ABC’s new Bachelor spinoff, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, so it’s natural for fans to want to know if they’re in a relationship post-show.

To recap: Ryan, a 28-year-old jazz singer from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was a main character when Listen to Your Heart premiered on April 13 because of his love triangle with Jamie and Trevor. At the end of the episode, Jamie chose Trevor (who doesn’t have the best reputation, according to Reality Steve), but Ryan was saved by Rudi who gave him a rose. Natascha was also involved in the Ryan-Jamie-Trevor drama in the next episode when she told Jamie that she knows Trevor’s ex-girlfriend IRL and that he cheated on her. By episode 3, though, Ryan and Natascha seemed to find their groove outside of the Trevor-Jamie saga and really started to fall for each other. D’aww.

Episode 3 also marked the first performances for the couples. Ryan and Natascha sang “Stay” by Rihanna, and impressed the judges, who included Jason Mraz, Kesha, Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, with their chemistry. At the end of the episode, the two made it to the next week, so who knows where Ryan and Natascha’s relationship will take them for the rest of the season?

As for if they’re still together, it seems likely! Both Ryan and Nat have posted about each other a lot on Instagram since Listen to Your Heart premiered. Ryan even asked his followers to think of a couple’s hashtag for him and Natasha, which hints at an IRL relationship. (Maybe?) Natascha also shared a video of her and Ryan’s performance on her Instagram, as well as a clip from the show in which she explains that Ryan “believes” in her.

If they’re not together, the two are at least on incredible terms. Guess we’ll have to wait and see the rest of Listen to Your Heart to see if Ryan and Natascha’s love story continues after the show.

