Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are ‘Madly in Love’—Here’s How ‘Soon’ an Engagement Might Happen

It feels like an age-old question, but seriously, are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky engaged yet?! These two have teased fans with their flirtatious friendship-turned-relationship for years now, so it’s not surprising that we’re all wondering when they may finally decide to take things to the next level—and, as it turns out, we may not have to wait much longer to find out.

An engagement between the Fenty founder, 33, and the rapper, 32, might actually be happening “soon,” according to an August 26 report by Us Weekly. An insider tells the magazine, “These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works. Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, it may well happen soon.” Cue the wedding bells!

OK, maybe not so fast—according to the source, neither Rih nor Rocky are putting too much “pressure” on tying the knot just yet. “What matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they’ve got going,” the insider explains. “They see each other as life partners and they don’t need a piece of paper to be happy.”

Still, the couple’s inner circle is said to be very much in favor of their potential engagement. “They’re very open with friends that it’s unlike any connection they’ve ever experienced with anyone else and they see each other as life partners,” Us Weekly’s source adds. While the pair are happy without making things official in the eyes of the law, the insider does note that “Ri’s a real romantic and her friends and family — her mom, especially — would love to see her married.”

For now, Rocky himself seems to be giving fans plenty of assurances that he and Rih are the real deal. The rapper has openly gushed about his relationship with the “Umbrella” singer, calling her “the love of my life,” and his “lady,” in an interview with GQ for their June/July 2021 issue. “[It’s] so much better when you got the one,” he also told the magazine at the time. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

Rocky’s comments came after months of speculation that the pair had started dating. In November 2020, People reported that the pair were officially an item after years of friendship, though rumors of a romance had ignited as soon as the “Love on the Brain” singer split from her previous boyfriend, billionaire Hassan Jameel after three years of dating.