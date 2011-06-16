StyleCaster
Are Prada & Louis Vuitton Poised To Be Fall’s Most Shot?

Alyssa
by
There are certain collections that are seriously burned into our brains each season, mostly due to their editorial ubiquity. For Spring 2011, those collections were hands down Jil Sander, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Guccithe white lace and wild colors were instantly recognizable and all earned a gigantic amount of editorial coverage.

The July issues and fall editorials have started rolling out, and although it’s a little too early to tell, we’re sensing that stylists have fallen in love with the Louis Vuitton and Prada collections for Fall 2011. We’ve already spotted the Prada paillette dress a couple of timesit even scored a Vogue cover!and the LV Peter Pan collars are sure to be this season’s signature.

Click through to see the preliminary front runners for fall’s most-shot collections, and we’re curious to hear which Fall 2011 lines you’d like to see all over the glossies this season!

Natalia Vodianova in Louis Vuitton, Vogue Germany July 2011

Lara Stone in Louis Vuitton, Vogue July 2011

Emma Stone in Prada, Elle July 2011

Emma Watson in Prada, Vogue July 2011

Elle Fanning in Louis Vuitton, Marie Claire July 2011

Elle Fanning in Prada, Marie Claire July 2011

Ginta Lapina in Louis Vuitton, Vogue Germany July 2011

Beyoncé in Louis Vuitton, W July 2011

