Here’s What We Know About if the Leads From ‘Bridgerton’ Are Dating IRL

After their characters’ love story, fans want to know if Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page are dating from Bridgerton on Netflix.

Dynevor and Page play respective love interests, Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, on Netflix’s newest historical drama, which is based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling book series of the same title. Bridgerton, which premiered on Friday, December 25, is set in the competitive world of Regency London’s high society during the Ton season, where debutantes are presented at court. Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton daughter and the fourth child in the Bridgerton family. Page, on the other hand, plays the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, one of London’s most eligible bachelors. At the start of the first season, both Daphe and Simon find themselves single, and, as one would expect from a historical romance, they find themselves drawn to each other, despite their initial distaste for one another.

It’s clear by the end of the first season’s eight episodes, which sees Daphne become the Duchess of Hastings, that Daphne and Simon have chemistry with each other. But what about the actors who play them? Are Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page from Bridgerton dating IRL? Or are they just that good of actors. Here’s what we know.

At the moment, it doesn’t look like either Dynevor or Page is in a public relationship. According to Celebs In Depth, Dynevor dated recruitment executive Simon Merrill from 2013 to 2014. In 2014, Dynevor told Express that she went on vacation in Asia with her boyfriend at the time. “Last year my boyfriend and I went around Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. It was amazing. He’s half Thai,” she said. “And we went to his family’s village. His grandma, aunt and uncle are still there, and it was a really incredible experience.”

The two split around 2014. Afterward, Dynevor dated actor Sean Teale. Teale, who is best known for his role in FOX’s Gifted, shared an Instagram photo of him and Dynevor in 2017 in Texas. “Take Texas in, or Texas’ll take you down @phoebedynevor 🐂🤠,” he wrote. According to Celebs In Depth, the two dated for about a year until their split later in 2017. As for Page, there isn’t much about his romantic life. My Imperfect Life reports that he was briefly linked to actress Antonia Thomas after they starred in the British series Misfits together. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Page explained that he and the Duke of Hastings aren’t too different in their views on love. “I’m a huge fan of romance as a concept. Romance is a wonderful thing and we need more of it in the world,” he said. “Most things at their core are love stories anyway, whether they realize it or not. It’s hilarious, the more seriously a show tries to take itself and detach itself from that, the more that the love story generally tends to come forward.”

As for our original question on if Page and Dynevor are dating IRL, there’s no evidence to point that they are (sorry to say it.) That said, there’s no evidence to point that they’re not. Either way, the two have insane chemistry as Simon and Daphne, and we can’t wait to see it continue in Bridgerton season 2.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix. The Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn is available on Amazon.

