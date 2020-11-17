Peter & Kelley Just Responded to Rumors They’re Engaged After ‘The Bachelor’

Bachelor Nation wants to know: Are Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan engaged after The Bachelor? As fans know, Kelley was a contestant on Peter’s season of The Bachelor in 2020. She was eliminated in the final five before Peter chose Hannah Ann Sluss and then Madison Prewett as his winner.

Fans will also remember that Madison and Peter broke up less than a week after their Bachelor finale. Peter then reunited with Kelley and the two have been dating since. Now, there are rumors that they’re engaged less than a year after Peter ended his engagement with Hannah Ann. What do Kelley and Peter have to say about this? Well, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peter and Kelley responded to rumors of their engagement and confirmed that they’re not engaged but are in a happy relationship.

“We are loving continuing to get to know each other, having lots of great adventures and growing together,” Kelley said. “We are very happy!”

That said, Kelley and Peter—who confirmed their relationship in May—are making a lot of milestones in their relationship. In July, Peter told Entertainment Tonight that he’s planning on making it up to Kelley for not picking her in his season. “Everything I put Kelley through… I’m still working to make it up to her for not picking her,” he said.. “And I’m never going to stop.”

Peter also revealed that he and Kelley have plans to move to New York City together. “I’m super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await,” he said.

As for if they have plans for kids or marriage, Kelley and Peter confirmed that they’re “very serious” about their future and have had talks about next steps in their relationship, but they’re taking it slow, especially now they’re not on TV.

“We’re not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time,” Kelley said.. “We don’t need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there’s nothing wrong with that. We’re happy and we’re living life.”