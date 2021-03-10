Paris Jackson Just Responded to Rumors She’s Dating an Actor 13 Years Older Than Her

A series of cozy flicks shared on social media have left fans asking the same question: are Paris Jackson and Emile Hirsch dating? The 22-year-old model and actress finally decided to set the record straight after concerned followers began to criticize the age difference between her and the 35-year-old actor.

Emile, who is currently filming his upcoming movie The Immaculate Room, shared a photo of himself with Michael Jackson’s daughter to Instagram on Tuesday, March 9. In the flick, the Into the Wild alum could be seen resting his chin on Paris’ shoulder. “Hiding out with you,” he captioned the post. The photo follows an earlier snap of the duo shared in February 2021, where Emile was spotted giving Paris a peck on the cheek. After these cuddly photos, some followers were left wondering if the pair are an item—but not everyone was pleased with the idea.

“This relationship makes me uncomfortable,” wrote one social media user, while another replied, “Yeah me too, she’s only 22 and he’s 35….” As other comments about their rumored romance continued to pour in, Paris decided to chime in. She referred to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor as one of her “homies”—not her boyfriend.

She wrote, “he’s actually one of the youngest homies of mine. one of my best friends is in their 50s. you probably don’t have friends older than you because elders may find you annoying or immature lol.”

“not to mention another close friend of mine is 76,” the model continued. “age is a number, i enjoy the company of people all ages. i am the student and teach of people from 5 years younger than me to 50 years older than me. nothing wrong with that.”

Later Tuesday evening, Paris went on to share a meme to her Instagram Story to settle the dating speculation once and for all. The meme read,”Is that your new bf?” in response to “P just taking a pic with a guy.” She captioned the meme “lmao.”

Rumors of Paris’ relationship with Emile come less than a year after her split from musician Gabriel Glenn. Paris dated the 23-year-old artist for more than two years before calling it quits in August 2020.