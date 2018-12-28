Relive Lana Condor & Noah Centineo’s Cutest Moments in Time for ‘P.S. I Still Love You’

Scroll To See More Images

Since starring in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before over the summer, fans have wondered: “Are Lana Condor and Noah Centineo dating?” It’s no secret the actors have amazing chemistry, which is how we fell in love with their characters and their insane love story. (If you haven’t watched TATBILB, first: Why the hell not? Second: The movie is about a teenage girl whose secret love letters are accidentally mailed to her crushes.) So with the success of TATBILB—and it’s recently announced sequel, P.S. I Still Love You—fans have been curious to find out if Centineo and Condor have as much real-life chemistry as their characters, Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey.

So the answer? Sorry to disappoint, TATBILB fans, but Condor and Centineo, at this moment, are not dating. They’re simply costars and friends—really close ones at that. Condor is dating actor Anthony De La Torre, while Centineo has made clear time and again that he is single. (Though he does have a known crush on Selena Gomez.) And though Condor and Centineo might not be a couple, they’re still pretty darn cute. To prove it, we’ve looked back at their cutest moments, from their TATBILB press tour to the time Centineo said he would propose to Condor. (Um. What?) Relive their cutest moments in time for P.S. I Still Love You.

When Condor Turned Down Centineo at Their Audition

In an interview with MTV News, Condor talked about how she turned down Centineo at one of their first auditions. Both actors found themselves waiting to audition when Centineo sat down next to Condor and asked if she wanted to read lines with him. “I look up and I see this gorgeous, tall, beautiful man that is Noah walk through the door, and I was like, ‘Not today!’ And I kept reading,” Condor said. The actress turned him down, but the two met again when Condor was cast for the role was doing chemistry reads with possible Peter Kavinskys. From that point on, their friendship bloomed and here we are today. “To this day, I think he’s the greatest guy ever, so it was not hard being his costar at all. I have a crush on him. I like to think he has a crush on me, but, you know, whatever,” she said.

When Centineo Called Condor the “Love of My Life”

After his appearance at VidCon 2018, Centineo took to his Instagram story to thank AwesomenessTV (the production company behind TATBILB), Netflix and the movie’s fans for the opportunity and success. He also snuck in a compliment for Condor. “Lana Condor, you are the love of my life. You did, we did, you did, we did, all of us,” Centineo said.

When Centineo Said He Could Watch Condor “All Day”

In an interview for Netflix promoting TATBILB, Centineo waxed poetic about Condor’s acting, both dramatically and comedically. Specifically, he talked about his love for her “isms” and “facial expressions,” which he said he could watch “all day.” “Lana Condor, god damn! I don’t know what we can say,” Centineo said.

When Condor and Centineo Flirted on Instagram

It’s hard not to ship Condor and Centineo when they do stuff like this. In August, Centineo posted an Instagram of him and Condor, with the caption, “Aren’t we adorable?” Condor commented back, “Yes. Lemme get them digits, ya feel me?” Of course, had to respond with this comment, putting fans into overdrive: “I’m floored. You have me. It’s over.”

When They Looked at Each Other Like This

In an interview promoting TATBILB, Condor and Centineo looked at each other with dreamy eyes for a hot second, and it melted the entire internet. Of course, the moment was captured by fans.

When Condor Called Centineo a “Nugget”

A year before TATBILB came out, Condor instagrammed this picture of Centineo resting on her lap and her playing with his hair. In the caption, Condor called Centineo a “nugget” and asked fans “who couldn’t love that face?”

When Fans Found Out That That Cuddling Photo Was Real

TATBILB fans might remember a sweet picture of Lara Jean and Peter cuddling on the characters’ lock screens. Turns out, the picture was a real candid of Condor and Centineo cuddling on a break. “He was napping, and he took over the couch. And I was like, well I want to nap too. And there was only one couch,” Condor told People. “We’ve had chemistry since day one and we were just connecting and that just felt really natural to us.”

She added, “I mean, it was a great cuddle.”

When Centineo Said He Wants to ‘Propose’ to Condor

Wait, what? In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Centineo teased fans when he joked that he might “propose” to Condor because of how much fans ship them. The actor was asked about how there are just as many fans that ship the two actors as there are that ship their characters. “It’s all the same to me! I’m not upset about it,” he said. “I may propose to Lana later this year, who knows? You heard it on Cosmo fucking first.”

When Centineo Said Condor ‘Melts My Heart’

A couple weeks after TATBILB‘s debut, Centineo teased fans again by instagramming a picture of him and Condor from their Teen Vogue photoshoot. The picture featured Centineo’s arms around Condor, as she looked back at him. “She melts my heart,” he captioned the picture.