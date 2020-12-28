Here’s What Where Monique & Candiace’s Friendship Stands After the Explosive ‘RHOP’ Reunion

For Bravo viewers, the RHOP season 5 reunion left fans with more questions than answers. One question viewers had was if The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Monique and Candiace were friends again (or if they ever will be.)

The third and final part of the RHOP season 5 reunion aired on Sunday, December 27. The one-and-a-half-hour episode saw Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Basset go back and forth about a physical fight they had during the season. Though Monique told Candiace that she apologized for the fight and wished she also owned her part of the altercation, Candiace told Monique that she struggled to forgive her because of what she did after the fight, which included releasing a song called “Drag Queens” that seemed to be inspired by their altercation. (Monique denied that the song was based on her fight with Candiace and claimed that it was about bullying.)

The episode also saw Monique and Candiace’s husbands, Chris Samuels and Chris Bassett, tell host Andy Cohen that they’re hopeful their wives can work it out, so they can all be friends again. Despite the 11-hour reunion and efforts to reconcile Monique and Candiace’s friendship, it looked like the two still didn’t make any progress once the cameras stopped filming.”

It was the longest reunion we’ve ever taped. It was eleven hours. And it was like when I walked out of it, no, there was no resolution right now was for anyone, not just me, for anyone,” Gizelle Bryant told StyleCaster in December. “And I was really looking forward to I mean, keep in mind, like we’re a show based on friendships. So I’m looking forward to us all kind of feeling like, OK, you said everything that we needed to say and we moved on to a different place that’s much better. And I didn’t feel that way.”

So what is Monique and Candiace’s relationship like now? Well, soon after the third part of the reunion aired, Monique confirmed that she won’t return to the Bravo series for season 6. Her announcement came days before Monique revealed on her Instagram that she was offered a contract for RHOP season 6. “It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, y’all, I’m over it,” she said on her Instagram Live on Sunday. “I appreciate everything that people have done for me. Everybody that’s been Team Monique, I love y’all, I thank y’all.”

She continued, “When you cross certain lines, there’s no going back. And for me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so I’m over it.”

Before Monique’s announcement, Candiace said on the podcast, “Behind the Velvet Rope,” that she wouldn’t film with Monique if she returned as a housewife. “I will not film with her, I will not work with her—I, for my mental health, cannot be around someone who is doing a music video to promote the song bragging about fighting me,” she said. “And there’s nothing that I need or want to say to her. This is still a job at the end of the day. I’m not working with her and that’s not an ultimatum. That’s nothing but my truth. I am not comfortable in that space.”

Candiace also said on the podcast that she hopes Monique wouldn’t return, describing the past season as “incredibly toxic.” She said, “Good riddance, go home…This could have all been resolved with a few conversations and a few choice words. And instead she’s doing a music video—You want to ride the wave because you think that you’re winning because you’ve got 25 sick fans that are cheering you on.”

When asked by StyleCaster in December about if she thinks Monique should return, Gizelle said, “I’ve been asked this question several times. I tell everyone I don’t hire and I don’t fire. So it’s totally not up to me. It’s out of my pay grade. And I don’t know, I feel like, out of all people, you know, she obviously she had this big issue with Candiace and that never really got resolved. So, I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll see.”

Though Monique and Candiace haven’t spoken about each other month since the RHOP reunion finished airing, it looks, as of this moment, they’re not friends again and may never be.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is available to stream on Hulu.

