Here’s Why Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Is ‘Scared’ to Call Her

Nearly a decade after Suits began, fans want to know: Are Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams friends today? Meghan, 39, and Patrick, 39, starred on the long-running USA Network drama together, where they played wife Rachel Zane and husband Mike Ross for years. But it’s been long enough since the former co-stars last spoke that now Patrick reportedly feels “intimidated” to give Meghan a call.

That’s not to say they’re not friends, however. When Meghan got married to Prince Harry, 36, at the royal wedding in 2018, Patrick and his wife Troian Bellisario were both on Meghan’s tight-knit guest list. Instead, Patrick admits it’s just “pure fear” that’s stopping him from reaching out to the Duchess of Sussex. “Quite frankly, I think I’m intimidated,” he told Radio Times, per People. “I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don’t know what I would say.”

A lot has changed in Meghan’s life since the pair last saw each other—in 2020 alone, she and Harry announced their plan to step back from their roles as senior royals in January, made their royal exit in April, and moved into their new home in Santa Barbara, California in August. So, Patrick’s hesitation makes sense. Things were different a year ago, when the former co-stars last spoke. According to Patrick, he and the Duchess were in touch after her son, Archie, was born in May 2019. Patrick had a welcome addition to his own family, baby Aurora Adams, earlier in October 2018.

“After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I’m a little scared,” Patrick said. “I think it’s pure fear. I guess I’m scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation.”

But Meghan’s on-screen hubby is still proud of her from afar. “I’m very, very happy that she’s becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November,” The Right Stuff actor added, referencing Meghan’s recent advocacy for voter registration and the Black Lives Matter movement. So despite how busy she is these days, Patrick has no complaints. “I miss my friend, but I’m very happy she’s doing well,” he says.

