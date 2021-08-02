Jessica Mulroney Hints She’s ‘Lonely’ After Meghan Markle ‘Distanced’ Herself From Her

It’s been over a year since their rumored rift first began, which begs the question: Are Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney still friends? As it turns out, Jessica may have recently hinted at the answer herself.

The 41-year-old celebrity stylist took to Instagram on Sunday, August 1, to discuss her mental health following the “intense treatment” she faced as a result of her comments on social media toward blogger Sasha Exeter in 2020. In case you missed it, Sasha—a Black lifestyle influencer—claimed Jessica portrayed some “very problematic behavior and antics” in response to one of Sasha’s posts, where she urged her fellow influencers to use their platforms in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Following the dispute, the Canada-native was removed from her recurring slot on Good Morning America and decided to quit social media for months.

Since returning to the platform, Jessica has been vocal about her experiences—and this time around was no different. “I’ve spoken about mental illness for years as well as being a hard worker my whole life but never thought I’d have to go through intense treatment the way I did this year. I don’t blame anyone, any company who erased me without investigations or what the press made me go through,” Jessica wrote in a post on Instagram, before noting that “all the pain is now in the past.”

The stylist went on to thank her followers for their support, hinting that some people close to her no longer have her back: “Sending all of my followers who have loved and supported me through this journey. It can be lonely having the world, friends distance from you and not even ask how you are,” she wrote, seemingly referring to her fallout with Meghan following the incident. “But, thankfully, you find the things that truly matter.”

Jessica and Meghan’s friendship was reportedly strained as a result of the 2020 exchange with Sasha, with one source claiming to Us Weekly at the time that Jessica’s behavior was “hugely offensive” to the Duchess of Sussex. Another insider told Page Six that their friendship was “definitely” different. “I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time,” the source said. “Their friendship is definitely not what it was.” While their relationship appeared to be on the mend for a time—in March, Meghan sent Jessica flowers—it seems that some rifts are too deep to fully mend.

Back in June, Jessica suggested that she may no longer be friends with the Duchess of Sussex with a cryptic passage posted to her Instagram Stories. “Life changes. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone,” a quote read. “And then, without even realizing it, those pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror.”