Megan Fox Is Sparking Engagement Rumors With MGK 2 Months After Filing For Divorce

Megan Fox appears to have been photographed wearing a ring on *that* finger, so it begs the question: Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly engaged? Fans certainly think so.

Speculation over Megan Fox and MGK’s engagement was sparked on Thursday, January 28, when Jennifer’s Body actress, 34, was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand while out and about in New York City. In the photos published by the Daily Mail, Fox could be seen walking with the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 30, ahead of his performance on the Saturday, January 30, episode of Saturday Night Live. MGK stopped to sign autographs for some fans after arriving for rehearsal at NBC’s Studio 8H, at which point he was also spotted wearing a ring on his left finger. (For what it’s worth, however, his ring looked like a fashionable statement ring, versus your typical wedding band.)

Fox and MGK met on the set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and began dating while she was in the middle of her divorce from Brian Austin Green. Fox and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum announced their split in May 2020 after almost 10 years of marriage. The exes share three kids: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

Meanwhile, MGK made his relationship with the Transformers star Instagram official in July with a black-and-white mirror selfie of the two that read: “Waited for eternity to find you again.” In an interview with NME in October 2020, the rapper even credited Fox with saving his life. He admitted that he had been “coked out of [his] mind in a drunken stupor” while working on his album, Tickets to My Downfall, until he met Fox. “I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change,” he said at the time.

Just months earlier in June 2020, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the rapper had “marriage” with Fox on his mind. “MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that’s a big thing for Megan. They keep each other smiling,” the insider said. “MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100 percent see them getting engaged within the next year.”

However, the source noted that “Megan doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn’t put a timeline in place and it’s not something that really crosses her mind.” Perhaps we’ll be hearing differently soon!