Are Fashion Magazines A Dying Industry?

Just last week I spent $167 on Japanese fashion magazines. Yes, this was excessive. I could have gotten a full Jil Sanders knock off outfit at Zara for that. Then again I have back issues of Vogue and Harper’s from up to 10 years ago under my bed that I still reference for inspiration. I could never part with my very first French Vogue-literally one of the best gifts I ever received.

There is just something about those glossy covers that I cannot resist. But it seems I stand alone, or amongst few, in my addiction. WWD reports fashion magazines suffered a particularly tough first half at the newsstand.

Those hit hardest include Marie Claire, Glamour and Harper’s Bazaar each down 21.5%, 17.5% and 14.3% respectively.

Thankfully Vogue, ever the publishing hegemon, (damn Anna Wintour) enjoyed a 12.7% increase to 360,400 mostly due to the March edition featuring Lady Gaga on the cover, which sold over 100,000 more than last year. Wonder who graced that cover? Ouch.

I hope this decline in the purchase of fashion books means you all are reading Stylecaster! I mean…it’s really all you need.