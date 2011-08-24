Are Lady Gaga & Her Little Sis Designing A Line Together?

Less than a week ago, WWD reported that Natali Germanotta, more popularly known as Lady Gaga‘s little sister, was potentially designing costumes for a new off-Broadway show called “Simon Says.” The rumor mill obviously went crazy, and it’s now being reported that the 19-year-old Parsons student is teaming up with her infamous big sister to design a line together.

British glossy Grazia states that the ladies are separating themselves from Gaga’s typical style, and hope to focus on “relatively normal and wearable clothing,” with a nod to iconic beauties of the past like “Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly, and Katharine Hepburn.” But of course, each design is said to come with a twist, like the classic Seven Year Itch dress remade in “kinky rubber.”

Ugh, I just don’t know about this one. It’s only a matter of time before Gaga gets her own clothing line, and it’s awesome that she’s helping her little sister out, but shouldn’t they leave the designing to actual designers? Sure, Natali is in training and I’m sure she’ll be very talented, and there is no denying Gaga’s fashion prowess, but I feel like this downplays Gaga’s collaboration with Nicola Formichetti. It just seems like another notch on Gaga’s road to overexposure.

Thoughts?