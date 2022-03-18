Kylie & Travis May Have Secretly Gotten Married After Their 2nd Baby—Here’s Why Her Fans Are Convinced

It’s that time again! After she shared a photo of a ring on that finger, social media users are wondering if these two finally tied the knot. So, are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married?

The marriage speculation all started when Kylie, 24, posted a photo of her left hand on St. Patrick’s Day to her Instagram Story. The beauty mogul snapped a flick of her hand resting atop a green Hermes bag, showing off two diamond rings on her left ring finger. The first ring was adorned with diamonds, while the second was a more traditional gold band. She captioned the post with a four-leaf clover, making no mention of Travis directly. Nonetheless, the pair of rings was enough to spark rumors that she and the Astroworld rapper may have gotten secretly married.

According to The Mirror, fans began trading theories over on Reddit, with one asking, “Did Kylie get married?” Another weighed in, “It certainly looks like it!” A third user added, “Omg actually could be.” Some, however, were not so convinced. One fan noted that Kylie often wears one of the rings—and she’s been using it for nearly a decade. “Kylie loves rings,” the Reddit user wrote. “She’s worn that top one off and on for almost 10 years.”

Kylie and Travis, however, yet to confirm nor deny the rumors. It wouldn’t be the first time, either. The pair have sparked engagement and marriage rumors for years ever since they first started dating in 2018. They share two children together: 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and their newborn son Wolf Webster, who was born in February 2022. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly at the time, the pair are “focusing all their time and energy on their new baby,” and are both “very hands-on” parents.

“Travis and Kylie have never been closer,” a separate source told the site back in September 2021. “The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together.” Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Kylie and Travis are married. Earlier that year, insiders revealed that the pair weren’t interested in putting a “label” on their relationship—and it seems they’ve been comfortable with this arrangement for quite some time.

“I wouldn’t say that Kylie and Travis have an open relationship, they just don’t put a label on it. They’ve been like this for years,” the insider revealed in May 2021. “Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There’s no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been.”

The source continued, “They don’t call each other asking where they are, Kylie and Travis are both allowed to do whatever they want, but they have a huge amount of love for each other. It’s not a traditional relationship, but it works for them and has worked for years.” For now, we’d bet Travis and Kylie aren’t Mr. and Mrs. yet—but never say never!

