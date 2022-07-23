Kylie & Travis’ Alleged Wedding Registry Went Viral—Here’s If They’re Actually Engaged

After a wedding registry went viral and images surfaced of the Kylie Cosmetics founder wearing all white, many fans are asking: are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engaged?

Rumors of the two being engaged circulated on July 20, 2022, when Kylie her sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and her friends, Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer were seen out on the town for dinner. Kylie wore an all-white outfit while her crew was wearing all black. Many fans speculated this outing to be a bridal shower due to the color coordination. A wedding registry later went viral under the name of “Cactus Jack,” which is the name of Travis Scott’s label, and “Mother Goose” with a wedding date of Dec. 10, 2022. The registry included a Daum Crystal Jardin du Cactus sculpture that reportedly cost $36,000. However, according to a source to Page Six, the couple is not going to get married any time soon. The source also clarified that the dinner was not a bridal shower.

The engagement and wedding rumors were also slammed down by Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian after someone tried to impersonate her son Mason on Instagram. “Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday,” Kourtney posted on her Instagram stories on July 21, 2022. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly. That is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.” The fake account posted, “Hey guys! Mason here you’re [sic] favorite person LOL. Here’s an update on life. Kylie is getting married and … that’s why she’s the only one wearing white!!!”

Though marriage is not on the table just quite yet, the “Sicko Mode” rapper does have marriage in mind. “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” the “Highest in the Room” rapper told Rolling Stone in December 2018. “[At first,] we was just two kids, f—king around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say. And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

This is not the first time that the two had marriage rumors circulated around them. The pair have sparked engagement and marriage rumors for years ever since they first started dating in 2018. They share two children together: 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and their son born in February 2022. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly at the time, the pair are “focusing all their time and energy on their new baby,” and are both “very hands-on” parents.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

