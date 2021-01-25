Here’s the Truth About Rumors Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Are Back Together After Their Divorce

After their recent Instagram reunion, fans want to know if Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are back together post-divorce. Cavallari and Cutler sparked rumors that they’re giving their marriage a second chance on Friday, January 22, when they posted the same photo together.

The picture saw Cavallari and Cutler at home as they posed for the camera. The NFL star wore a black, white and gray flannel, while the Hills alum dressed simple with a white tank top and dark jeans. Both Cavallari and Cutler posted the same photo with the same caption which seemed to reference their 10-year-long marriage that ended in 2020. “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” they wrote.

So what’s the truth? Are Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler back together? Not quite. A source told People on Friday that the two are both single and just friends. “They are friends and single. They will always have each other’s back no matter what,” the insider said. People did, however, confirm that Cavallari split from her boyfriend Jeff Dye, who may have been one of the “users” the reality TV star referenced in her Instagram caption.

A source told Us Weekly on Sunday, January 25, that Cavallari and Cutler are also not back together and they have no plans to reconcile their marriage anytime soon. “There are no talks of Jay and Kristin getting back together,” the insider said. “They are just friends. Kristin is single.”

Another insider echoes this to E! News, who explained that the caption was about how Cavallari and Cutler “have each other’s backs” as co-parents to their three kids: Camden, 8, Saylor, 5, and Jaxon, 6. “They are friends and they are single. They will always have each other’s back,” the insider said.

After Cutler and Cavallari’s reunion, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy released text messages between her and the football player, claiming that he “pursued” her before his photo with his ex-wife. The text messages saw Cutler setting up a date for him to fly out to Charleston, South Carolina, to meet up with her. “It looks to me like I’m gonna have to drop some receipts. Hate to do that, but …” she wrote.