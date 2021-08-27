Kanye & Kim Just Recreated Their Wedding After His Split With Irina Shayk—Here’s Whether They’re Back Together

Since their Donda wedding, fans have wondered if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are back together six months after they filed for divorce.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February, 19, 2021, after almost seven years of marriage. In her filing, Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. Since then, Kimye haven’t been seen together much—until Thursday, August 26, when Kanye hosted a listening party for his upcoming album, Donda, at the Soldier Field in Chicago, his hometown and the city he and Kim named their second daughter, Chicago, after.

During the last song, “No Child Left Behind,” Kanye lit himself on fire before he was extinguished and joined by a woman who resembled his estranged his wife. The woman wore a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown and a veil covering her face. E! News confirmed that the woman was, in fact, Kim Kardashian.

After the event, several members of Kim’s family, took to their social media to react to the moment. Kim’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, shared photos on her Instagram Story of Kanye and the anonymous bride, while Kim’s other younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, took to her Twitter to write, “insanely beautiful!!!” and “Damn…… I’ve never seen anything this sick!!!!! 👑🐐🙏🏽”

The event comes a week after news broke that Kanye had split from Irina Shayk after two months of dating. Kanye and Irina are over, but they never really started, there’s nothing going on there,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. According to the insider, Irina was the one who ended the relationship with Kanye after she realized “they aren’t great romantic partners.”

A source also told People in August that Kanye and Irina‘s breakup had to do with his busy schedule. Along with being a father to four kids with Kim—North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2—Kanye is also scheduled to release his 10th studio album, Donda, in August.

“Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though,” the insider said. “They remain friendly.” The source also added, “It was never a serious thing that took off.”

So what did the Donda moment mean? Are Kim and Kanye back together? The answer is no. According to TMZ, Kim and Kanye are not back together, but will always consider each other family, which is why Kim wore the dress and agreed to participate in the listening party.

The event also comes after news that Kim will not change her last name after her divorce from Kanye. Kim changed her last name from “Kardashian” to “West” after she married Kanye on May 24, 2014. She kept “Kardashian” as her middle name. In an interview with E! News after her engagement to Kanye in 2013, Kim revealed her plans to change her last and have “Kardashian” as her middle name after her sister, Khloé Kardashian, changed her name to “Khloé Kardashian Odom” after her marriage to Lamar Odom in 2009. (The two divorced in 2016, and Khloé changed her last name back to )Kardashian.”) “I will,” Kim said at the time. “Kim Kardashian West, no hyphen. Make it [Kardashian] the middle.”

TMZ reported on Thursday, August 26, that Kim plans to keep her last name, so she has the same last name as her and Kanye’s four children. The news also comes after TMZ reported that Kanye filed legal documents to change his name from “Kanye Omari West” to simply “Ye,” the nickname he’s used for years. According to TMZ, unless the judge suspects the name change will be used to commit fraud or other illegal activities, they will approve it.

