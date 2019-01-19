Relive Kiernan Shipka & Ross Lynch’s Cutest Moments Before ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 2

Scroll To See More Images

Since the premiere of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in October, fans have been wondering the following: Are Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch dating? The actors’ chemistry is magic on screen as star-crossed lovers, Sabrina Spellman and Harvey Kinkle, but what about their relationship IRL? Sabrina and Harvey are beyond cute on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, with swoon-worthy lines and moments sure to make our hearts pitter-patter, so it makes sense that at least some of their on-screen chemistry must be reflected in real life, right?

Well, sorry to break it to Shipka and Lynch shippers but it looks like the couple, as of now, are simply friends. In a November interview with Seventeen, the 19-year-old actress, who rose to fame as Don Draper’s daughter on AMC’s Mad Men, talked about how she’s too busy to date, with her show and fashion collaborations on the side. “I’ll wrap on Saturday at 6 a.m., so I’m pretty much useless on Saturday. And then Sunday, I have to get all my stuff done for Monday. Occasionally, the cast can drive me out for a fun time, but work is my number one priority right now,” she said.

And though Shipka and Lynch might not be canon—yet—we can still ship them. And so, ahead are their cutest moments to relive before Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season two in April.

When Kiernan Ran Her Fingers Through Ross’s Hair

For Teen Vogue’s Compliment Battle series, Shipka and Ross read compliments fans tweeted about the other. For Lynch, one fan tweeted this: “All I wanna do is run my fingers through Ross Lynch’s hair.” After Shipka read the tweet, Lynch offered her to touch, and like Lynch’s fans, she took the opportunity. “I mean, if you really want to, go for it,” Lynch said, to which Shipka gasped.

When Ross Used Kiernan as the Definition for “Pretty”

During a game of Charades on their Chilling Adventures of Sabrina press tour, Lynch was asked to act out the title, Pretty Little Liars. To describe the word “pretty,” Lynch used Shipka’s face as an example. She didn’t understand it, but it was still a sweet gesture.

When Kiernan Said Ross’s Brother Was Her Favorite R5 Member

Lynch’s fans know he and his siblings were in a band called R5. So when it was Lynch’s brother and bandmate Rocky’s birthday in November, Shipka used the opportunity to tease her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar. In an Instagram video with her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast, Kiernan wished Rocky a happy birthday but not before declaring that he’s her favorite R5 member. When Lynch turns to her with an insult look, Shipka responds, “Just kidding! Just kidding!”

When Ross Made Kiernan Stutter in an Interview

It’s unclear if Lynch actually made Shipka stutter in this interview, but fans believe he did. In the video, Shipka is talking about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina when Lynch looks at her with intimacy and she stutters her words.

When Kiernan Danced to Ross’s Song

Shipka showed her support for Lynch’s band, The Driver Era, when she instagrammed herself dancing to the duo’s song, “Low.” “OMG @thedriverera NEW SONG??????? YESSS PLZ,” Shipka wrote. “IT’S SO GOOOOOOOOOOOD. #NotanAd.”

When Kiernan Thought a Fan’s Compliment Was from Ross

During their Compliment Battle, Lynch read a tweet from a fan who wrote, “You’re so pretty, KiKi.” The moment was so honest that Shipka almost believed it was a real compliment from Lynch. “Aw, I almost thought that was real for a second.”

When Kiernan Called Ross ‘Hot’

When Lynch posted this shirtless photo taken by photographer Damon Baker, Shipka was one of the first to comment with how “hot” he looked. It’s no surprise that fans screenshotted the comment and it soon became the most liked comment on Lynch’s Instagram.

When Kiernan Said She Couldn’t Think of a ‘Better Person to Be Shipped with’

Shipka waxed poetic about her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar in a November 2018 interview with Seventeen, where she was asked about her opinion on fans shipping them. “Ross is the best, and I couldn’t imagine having a better person to be ‘shipped with. I think our relationship [on Sabrina] is so pure and so sweet,” she said. “And I’m totally in love with it. I think that a lot of people are going to be as well, and I don’t blame them.”

When They Dodged a Question About Them Dating

Shipka and Lynch were filming an Instagram live when a fan asked, “Are you guys dating? Shipka immediately responded by joking that, yes, she was dating her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar, Lucy Davis, who plays her aunt on the show and was also there. Lynch’s reaction to Shipka’s swerve was everything. “Yes. Lucy and I are dating. We’ve been going strong for a while now”