Here’s Your Answer to If Josephine Langford & Hero Fiennes Tiffin From ‘After’ Are Dating IRL

It’s understandable why fans want to know if Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin are dating from After. The two star as the leads and love interests of one of the most well-known romance franchises of the 2010s: the After series, based on the books and Harry Styles fan fiction by Anna Todd.

In After, Langford stars as Tessa Young, a college freshman who starts a relationship with bad boy Hardin Scott. The end of the movie sees Hardin and Tessa break up after Tessa learns that Hardin pursued a relationship with her as a challenge to see if he could make her fall in love with him and then break her heart. After We Collided, the sequel to After, premiered on October 23 and followed Tessa and Hardin’s relationship after their breakup.

Since the premiere of After in 2019, fans have shipped Langford and Tiffin, but are they dating in real life? Sorry to disappoint, fans, but Langford and Tiffin’s off-screen relationship seems like far from Hardin and Tessa’s on-screen romance. In an interview with Elle in 2019, after the release of After, Tiffin confirmed he was single at the time and never had a real girlfriend. “Interestingly enough,” he said. “I’ve never had, like, a proper relationship. I haven’t had a girl I would call my girlfriend.” Still, even if they were dating, it’s unlikely that Langford and Tiffin would go public with their relationship.

“My brain has so many qualities that do not work with social media. I’m an overthinker, I’m overly private, and those two personality traits just do not work when it comes to Instagram,” Langford told Refinery29 in 2019.

If they were to date, however, don’t expect Langford and Tiffin’s relationship to be anything like Hardin and Tessa’s. In an interview with StyleCaster in 2020, Langford revealed that she wouldn’t want a relationship like Tessa and Hardin’s in the way it’s shown in the first two After movies.

“My view on relationships right now—and it changes—is that it should be easy. They have a very difficult relationship and a very challenging relationship. It’s not the ideal relationship,” she said at the time. That’s not what the story is. That’s actually what the whole story is about. For me, personally, I think it should be easy. It should be simple. It’s important to know that [their relationship] is not the norm. In real life and not in fiction, if you’re in that situation, you have to be very aware of what’s going on.”

