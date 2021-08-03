J-Lo & Ben Just Went to a Jewelry Store—Here’s the Truth About Rumors They’re Engaged Again

Round 2? Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again almost 20 years after their first engagement? Here’s what we know.

J-Lo and Ben, who dated from 2001 to 2004 and got back together in 2021, were seen the Faraone Mennella jewelry store in Capri, Italy, last week, a spokesperson for the store told TMZ. According to the source, J-Lo tried on several expensive pieces of jewelry, including a $41,000 green tourmaline necklace and a series of colored hoop earrings ranging from $1,800 to $2,850. Was another of those pieces of jewelry an engagement ring? Well, according to a spokesperson, a diamond ring was not Bennifer’s shopping list.

The spokesperson told TMZ that Ben and J-Lo did take several photos together inside the store, where they seemed flirty. J-Lo also took selfies of her with the jewelry before leaving with Ben. Though the couple didn’t buy anything during their visit, the spokesperson told TMZ that most high-profile clients call later to have their items shipped to their homes.

While J-Lo didn’t leave with any items from Faraone Mennella, she did get at least one piece of jewelry on her 52nd birthday trip in the Mediterranean with Ben. J-Lo, who turned 52 on July 23, was photographed in Portofino, Italy, with a gold charm necklace that read “B-E-N” along with some hearts in honor of her beau.

The necklace came days after J-Lo and Ben went Instagram official with a photo of them kissing aboard a yacht off the coast of St. Tropez, France, where J-Lo’s ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez, also happened to be vacationing at. “5 2…what it do,” J-Lo captioned the post. While on vacation, J-Lo and Ben also recreated a scene from her 2002 music video for “Jenny From the Block,” which saw the Gone Girl star rubbing his then-girlfriend’s butt.

J-Lo and Ben, who starred in movies like Gigli and Jersey Girl together, got engaged in 2002 before their split in 2004. A source told Page Six in June that J-Lo and Ben were on “different paths” when they first dated but always had feelings for each other. “Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things,” the insider said.

The source continued, “Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away. She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.” In her 2014 memoir, True Love, J-Lo referred to her breakup with Ben as her “first real heartbreak.” “Ben and I split up at the moment when I thought we were committing to each other forever,” she wrote. “It was my first real heartbreak, it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest.”

In her 2014 memoir, True Love, J-Lo referred to her breakup with Ben as her "first real heartbreak." "Ben and I split up at the moment when I thought we were committing to each other forever," she wrote. "It was my first real heartbreak, it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest."

