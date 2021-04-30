Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Been ‘Spending’ Time Together Since Her Split From A-Rod

Hold the phone. Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back together after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez? We’ll answer that question later, but what we can tell you now is that J-Lo and Ben have been “spending” a lot more time together since her split from A-Rod.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported on Friday, April 30, that J-Lo and Ben have hung out several times at her $28 million house in Los Angeles since she ended her relationship with A-Rod. Though the former couple haven’t been photographed together, a source told the newspaper that Ben is picked up by J-Lo’s security in her white Escalade SUV and taken to J-Lo’s house before he’s dropped back at home a few hours later. “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house,” the insider said.

Page Six reports that Ben has visited J-Lo’s house at least three times during the day since she’s returned to Los Angeles after filming her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic. As for if Bennifer is back together, it looks like J-Lo and Ben are just friends. “They are friends…they’ve never not been,” Page Six’s source said.

J-Lo and Ben’s hangouts come two weeks after she and A-Rod confirmed that they had split after four years together. The former couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said statement to the Today show at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

A week after their breakup, on April 23, J-Lo and A-Rod were photographed at restaurant at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, the same spot they had their first date in 2017. A source told People at the time that the dinner wasn’t romantic and was for A-Rod and J-Lo to “talk business and how to move forward in a friendly way.” “Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends,” the insider continued.

According to Page Six, Ben was seen at J-Lo’s Bel-Air house five days later on April 28. The next day, on April 29, he was also seen leaving his car at the Hotel Bel-Air before being picked up by J-Lo’s white Escalade to go to her home. Page Six reports that the Escalade dropped him back at the hotel three and a half hours later. He was seen exiting the white SUV in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers with a green backpack.

J-Lo and Ben, who starred together in movies like Jersey Girl and Gigli, got engaged in 2002 months after J-Lo announced her divorce from her husband at the time, Cris Judd. The couple ended their engagement in 2004 but have remained friends. For InStyle’s May 2021 cover, Ben talked about what it’s been like to see his ex “getting the credit she deserves” in her career after all these years. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” he said.

He continued, “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January 2021, Ben recalled the sexism and racism that J-Lo experienced while they were together. “People were so fucking mean about her—sexist, racist. Ugly, vicious shit was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now you would literally be fired for saying those things you said,” Affleck said. “Now it’s like, she’s lionized and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished—as well she fucking should be! I would say you have a better shot, coming from the Bronx, of ending up as like [Justice Sonia] Sotomayor on the Supreme Court than you do of having Jennifer Lopez’s career and being who she is at 50 years old today.”

For more about J-Lo’s love life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs J-Lo’s never-before-sseen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

