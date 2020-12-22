Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed She’s Considering Not Marrying Alex Rodriguez

It’s been more than a year since A-Rod and J-Lo got engaged. So are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez married yet? The short answer is no. In fact, they may never walk down the aisle.

In a recent interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, Lopez confessed that she and Rodriguez are considering cancelling their wedding after being so used to their relationship as it is. “Oh yeah, we’ve talked [not getting married] that for sure,” she said. “I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though.”

The “On the Floor” singer revealed that she and the MLB player had plans to tie the knot in Italy in June 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the had to postpone their nuptials. “It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all,” Lopez said. “So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not going to happen.’ Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, ‘OK, we got to cancel everything.'”

Lopez went on to compare her and Rodriguez’s relationship to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been together for more than 30 years and have never married. “It was just a little disappointing. And then you just think to yourself, well, things will happen in their divine time in a way…but the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, do you have to, should we?” she said.

She continued, “It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush, you know, there’s no rush, it’ll happen when it happens.”

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 in the Bahamas after two years of dating.