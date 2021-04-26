A-Rod Is Begging J-Lo to Take Him ‘Back’ After He Invited Her to a Post-Breakup Dinner

After news of J-Lo and A-Rod’s post-breakup dinner, fans have been desperate to know if Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are back together. The New York Post’s Page Six reported on Sunday, April 25, Lopez and Rodriguez were seen at dinner together at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

The dinner, which was on Friday, April 23, was at the same restaurant Lopez and Rodriguez had their first date at in 2017. Page Six also reports that Lopez owns a $28 million mansion in the same neighborhood. The reunion comes a week after Lopez and Rodriguez, who got engaged in 2019, announced their decision to split after four years together.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said statement to the Today show at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

So…are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez back together? Not quite. But the dinner was A-Rod’s idea to “win” J-Lo back. A source told Radar Online on Monday, April 26, that Rodriguez is begging Lopez for a second chance after she ended their relationship. “Alex arranged the meeting and even made a reservation at the restaurant where they had their first date,” the insider said. “There is no doubt that he messed up, but he isn’t the sort of guy who is used to being told ‘no,’ and is 100 percent confident that he can win her back.”

However, it doesn’t look like Lopez is interested in a reconciliation. “Once Jen decides to move on, it is over,” a second source told Radar Online. “This wasn’t a fast decision that was made in the heat of the moment. It wasn’t like they had a huge fight and she walked out. Jen doesn’t operate like that. She thinks about things for a long time before she makes a move.”

The insider continued, “Jen isn’t erratic when it comes to love, especially when children are involved. The fact she could meeting him just eight days after they announced their breakup without being a mess, tells you everything. It is over.”

As for how their dinner went, the source noted that the date looked like two friends simply having a meal together. “There was no tension or flighting or flirting. It looked more like a business dinner than anything else. Although, he did pick up the bill,” the insider said.

News of Lopez and Rodriguez’s final breakup comes two months after rumors that the former New York Yankees player cheated on the Selena actress with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. At the Southern Charm season 7 reunion in February, Madison’s co-star, Craig Conover, claimed that she flew to Miami to fuck” an unnamed married, former Major League Baseball player that fans believe was Rodriguez. After the rumors, Madison confirmed that she and Rodriguez had DM’d and FaceTimed but never had a romantic relationship.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me…[I’ve] talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” Madison told Page Six at the time. “That’s the truth. [We’ve] never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” Madison also noted that she and A-Rod had “spoken on the phone” but “never met up.” Sources close to Rodriguez also confirmed that he and Madison had never met in person.

