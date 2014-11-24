Are Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth Dating?!

Okay fine, rumblings that two stars of a major movie franchise are dating the week said movie comes out might be a little convenient, but alas there is a rumor that Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth are taking their friendship to a new level.

According to British tabloid Heat, a source said that “The Hunger Games” costars are getting quite cozy, though “they intend on keeping things very low-key so they can both see where fate takes them.”

Hmm …

“They’ve always had insane chemistry, but they’ve never been single at the same time before,” the source said, adding “Jen and Liam have been friends for years, and she’s always confided in him about the drama in her love life. She’s really leaned on him during all the drama with Chris.”

The Chris the source is referring to, of course, is Coldplay’s Chris Martin, from whom Jen recently split.

Honestly, the rumor isn’t that farfetched—they’ve filmed three installments of “Games” together at this point—but it we kinda started to question its credibility when the source told Heat that Liam—who was engaged to Miley Cyrus last year—sent Lawrence a giant stuffed koala bear with a note that said, “Hold out for the perfect man.”

We don’t know about you, but we can’t see Jennifer being into that, or Liam doing somthing so hokey. Regardless, we’re keeping our eye on these two!