Are Heidi Klum and Seal Splitting Up?

Honestly, this has got to be the saddest news we’ve heard in a awhile. TMZ is reporting that supermodel and Project Runway star Heidi Klum is calling it quits with her Grammy-winning husband, Seal. Klum is reportedly filing divorce papers next week, but in the meantime we wanted to remind you why this is such a heartbreaker overall:

1. Seal fell for the former Victoria’s Secret model while she was pregnant with another man’s child. Not only has he raised her daughter as his own, he was also in the delivery room when she was born. We don’t know many men that are that loving AND mature, and it saddens us there’s not more of them are out there.

2. They’ve been married for 7 years and have three biological children together.

3. They started a tradition the year after they were married to renew their wedding vows every year and have done so since in a variety of crazy locations and themes.

4. The man dedicated entire albums and songs to his wife — that’s not only hot, but it’s a statement to his love for her.

5. They were just adorable together, and their kids are adorable, and divorce sucks!

Of all the couples in Hollywood, these two are the ones we expected to grow old together. We don’t now the details yet on why it didn’t work out, but here’s hoping it’s amicable and that these two don’t let the bad overshadow all the good.