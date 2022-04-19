Harry & Olivia Might Be Engaged—Here’s Why Fans Think He Secretly Proposed

Popping the question? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde might be headed to the altar, according to gossip Instagram account Deux Moi. But are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde engaged, for real?

The rumors emerged on April 19, 2022, after Harry’s set at Coachella. A Deux Moi fan asked the account if they thought that the Don’t Worry Darling star and director were already engaged. “Yes,” the account said in response to the Q&A. The anonymous woman behind the account later elaborated that she thinks “there is a high probability that they are! I’ve been saying for literal months that they are VERY serious and no one ever wants to believe me!!!!!”

The couple have been together since January 2021. Wilde was previously in a relationship with comedian and actor Jason Sudeikis and has two children with him, Otis, 7 and Daisy, 5. The Booksmart director and “Watermelon Sugar” singer reportedly got close together before Wilde’s split from Sudeikis.

Wilde first addressed her relationship with Styles in a Vogue interview in December 2021. “I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.” Meanwhile, Harry’s recent song “As it Was” was rumored to be about their relationship.

Styles and Wilde have been publicly supportive of each other. Wilde has appeared in attendance on many of Harry’s North American tour dates. The duo got closer during the filming of Don’t Worry Darling where Harry plays the lead Jack, while Olivia directed. In the beginning of the relationship, an insider told HollywoodLife that Olivia “doesn’t want to move too fast and scare [Harry] off. She’s been married before and had a near-decade relationship with Jason and has kids, so she is eager to see where this relationship goes with intentions of it being great but seeing how it all plays out.”

