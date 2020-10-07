Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Finally Revealed if They’ve Hooked Up After Their Breakup

Since their season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation members have been wondering if Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are back together. Well, it looks like we finally have our answer.

In a video on Hannah’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, October 6, the season 15 Bachelorette and her runner-up opened up about their relationship—and if they’ve had sex since their breakup on the finale of The Bachelorette. Before we dive into what they said, let’s recap Hannah and Tyler’s relationship: Tyler was Hannah’s runner-up on season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. After Hannah broke up with her winner, Jed Wyatt, she asked Tyler out for a drink on the After the Final Rose special of her season. A couple days later, Tyler was photographed leaving Hannah’s home in Los Angeles. But that’s where their relationship ended, as Tyler went on to date Gigi Hadid. After Tyler and Gigi’s breakup, Hannah and Tyler reconnected.

In their YouTube video, Hannah said that she reached out to Tyler when his mom died in March. As Tyler explained, she was thinking of Hannah and why his mom loved her so much when Hannah’s message suddenly appeared on his phone. That night, Tyler and Hannah, who hadn’t spoken to each other for months at this point, had a three-hour phone call. After that, Tyler invited Hannah to the funeral for his mom in Jupiter, Florida, Hannah attended the funeral and reconnected with Tyler. Hannah, whose brother had experienced an overdose at that time, told her subscribers that trauma brought her and Tyler back together. When quarantine started, Tyler invited Hannah to stay with him and the eight other members of the Quarantine Crew. Before Hannah came, though, Tyler made a rule to himself because he knew how vulnerable he and Hannah were at the time. “I made a rule. I’m not hooking up, I’m not doing nothing because I don’t want you to go away and us to do something. And then we’re like, ‘Oh. I don’t feel that.’ And then we’re upset again at each other,” he said.

Tyler and Hannah stuck to that rule, telling viewers that they didn’t even kiss throughout the weeks they spent together. Hannah even joked about how fans thought she and Tyler had sex every day they were together, when, in fact, they started to hate each other toward the end. As Hannah explained, Tyler started to become cold toward her near the end of her time in Jupiter. In fact, when she left, she said that Tyler gave her a side hug, which upset Hannah. The two didn’t talk about why they feuded toward the end of Hannah’s time in Jupiter, but Tyler did discuss how she became annoyed at Hannah because of how often she wanted to have a serious discussion about their relationship. Hannah, on the other hand, argued that that was Tyler’s assumption and that she was simply trying to talk to him. The two also talked about how the media and the fan’s pressure for them to get back together took a toll on their relationships.

After Hannah left, months passed before she reached out to Tyler again. She said that Tyler was still cold toward her at first, but she kept texting him until he warmed back up to her. The two eventually reunited for the YouTube video and revealed that they’re just friends but are “figuring things out” (a term Hannah hated.) It’s unclear where Hannah and Tyler are at in their relationship now, for now, it seems like they’re happy just to have each other in their lives, without pressure from anyone else.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.