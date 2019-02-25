Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas’s 11-Year Friendship, from ‘Camp Rock’ to Today

Ever since Demi Lovato was missing from Nick Jonas’s wedding to Priyanka Chopra in December, fans have been wondering: Are Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas still friends? Like Lovato’s relationship with Selena Gomez, her friendship with Jonas is equally as complicated. But where did it go wrong? And where do they stand today? In order to answer that question, we have to look back on their 11-year friendship, from their Disney Channel days to now.

Like many of today’s famous twentysomethings, Lovato and Jonas spent their teen years on the Disney Channel where they befriended (and in Jonas’s case—dated) stars like Gomez and Miley Cyrus. It’s no surprise that Lovato and Jonas became close and have remained friends for pretty much a decade. They spent their childhood together, toured together (several times) and share a lot of the same friends. (Lovato even dated Jonas’s brother, Joe Jonas.)

Still, as any young adult knows, people grow apart, even those who were once your closest friends. Lovato and Jonas’s lives are changing. He’s married. And she’s working on herself and her sobriety. Wherever their friendship is now, we are confident they’ll find their way back to each other again. But before that, check out how their friendship formed in the first place.

Camp Rock — June 2008

Lovato’s relationship with The Jonas Brothers came in 2008 when she starred with them in the Disney Channel original movie, Camp Rock, in which she played the lead and Joe Jonas’s love interest. The movie became a fast success and so was Lovato’s friendships with The Jonas Brothers, especially Nick.

Burnin’ Up Tour — July 2008

On the heels of Camp Rock‘s success, Lovato joined The Jonas Brothers as their opening act for their Burnin’ Up Tour in 2008. The tour was also the first time Lovato and Jonas’s friendship deepened and developed. In a 2016 interview with Billboard, Lovato credits her and Jonas’s opposing personalities (Jonas was more straight-laced, while Lovato was more rebellious) for their friendship. “He’d only say ‘BS.’ I’d be like, ‘Bullshit?! Is that what you mean?'” Lovato said, recalling playing card games with Jonas on tour.

Don’t Forget — September 2008

September 2008 saw the release of Lovato’s debut album, Don’t Forget, which was co-written with The Jonas Brothers.

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam — September 2010

Fall 2010 saw the on-screen reunion of Lovato and The Jonas Brothers. Along with Lovato joining the brothers’ for their The Jonas Brothers Live in Concert World Tour, she also starred with the brothers for the sequel to the Disney Channel original movie that made them household names. “We joked around that it [our lives] was Disney High, except we all were shooting shows and really overworked,” Lovato told Billboard in 2017.

Demi Distances Herself — November 2010

Though the tour was billed as the Jonas Brothers’, The Jonas Brothers Live in Concert World Tour included a full set list from Lovato, including songs she sang in Camp Rock. In November 2010, Lovato withdrew from the tour after she punched her backup dancer and entered a treatment program for her eating disorder, drug addiction and mental health issues. The time also marked a break in Lovato’s friendship with Jonas for several years. “I distanced myself as I was getting involved with self-destructive things. After treatment, I had to have some time sober before I wasn’t embarrassed to talk to him,” Lovato told Billboard in 2017. “Nick says I sent text messages, but I don’t remember shit.”

Demi and Nick’s Reunion — July 2012

Lovato and Jonas surprised fans when they reunited for a performance the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in 2012. The performance, a stop on Lovato’s A Special Night with Demi Lovato Tour, was the first time Lovato and Jonas had seen each other since she left The Jonas Brothers’ tour in 2010. The duo sang “Don’t Forget” and “Catch Me,” two songs off Lovato’s first album that she cowrote with Jonas. “The first time we saw each other since that [2010] tour was my concert at The Greek,” Lovato told Billboard. “We caught up right before the show, then performed it. It was an emotional reunion—I got one of my best friends back.”

“Avalanche” — September 2014

After their reunion, Lovato and Jonas performed together at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards (Lovato on vocals, Jonas on drums) before they released their first-ever duet together, “Avalanche,” in 2014. The song was off Jonas’s self-titled 2014 album.

Safehouse Records — May 2015

Lovato and Jonas’s musi collaborations continued in May 2015 when they created their own record label, Safehouse Records, with their manager, Phil McIntyre. The label’s first official album was Lovato’s Confident, followed by Jonas’s Nick Jonas X2. The label later signed a joint deal with Universal Music.

Future Now Tour — October 2015

Lovato and Jonas took their friendship to the next level in October 2015 when they embarked on their own tour together. The tour, titled Future Now, featured both solo sets from both artists as well as duets.

Demi Shuts Down Nick Dating Rumors — October 2017

After Lovato released her 2017 album, Tell Me You Love Me, fans wondered if she was referencing a romance with Jonas in a couple of the songs. One song was “Ruin the Friendship,” in which she talks about a friendship she’d like to “ruin” by making it romantic. The other song is “Only Forever,” in which she also talks about a relationship. The clue for that song is the lyric “I’ve been thinking ’bout the future/And I’ve been thinking ’bout the now/I know we’re gonna be together/I just don’t know how,” which many believe to be a reference to their Future Now Tour.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lovato responded to the rumors that the songs were about Jonas. “You know, something that I will always keep to myself who I write my songs about,” she said, when DeGeneres brought up the rumors. When DeGeneres responded, “So it’s probably about him, so…,” Lovato simply laughed.

Nick Sends Love to Demi After Her Overdose — July 2018

After Lovato’s overdose in July 2018 (a month after she broke her six years of sobriety), Jonas sent love to Lovato on Twitter and urged fans to pray for her. “Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi,” he tweeted.

Demi Unfollows Nick on Instagram — November 2018

In November 2018, Entertainment Tonight reported that Lovato had unfollowed Jonas on Instagram, along with Selena Gomez. Lovato still follows Jonas’s brothers, Joe and Kevin, on Instagram, and she still follows Jonas on Twitter. On the flip side, Jonas follows Lovato on both.

Demi Doesn’t Attend Nick’s Wedding to Priyanka Chopra — December 2018

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding was the talk of the town in December 2018, but one person missing from the celebration was Lovato. Lovato didn’t attend any day of Jonas’s five-day nuptials in Jodhpur, India, and according to a source for Us Weekly, it’s because she wasn’t invited. “Demi was upset,” the source said. “It broke her heart.”