Here’s the Truth About Those Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Engagement Rumors

The people want to know: Are Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin engaged? For those who don’t know, Johnson was photographed on last week, with what looked like an engagement ring on her wedding finger.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Fifty Shades of Grey star was seen in West Hollywood, California, recently with a massive emerald ring on her hand as she went shopping. Along with the green stone on her ring finger, Johnson wore a long fur coat, joggers, sunglasses, a face mask and a messy bun. (See the photos here.) As of yet, neither Johnson nor Martin have confirmed the engagement rumors.

Johnson and Martin started dating in December 2017 after they were seen on a romantic vacation in Israel. Their relationship came a year after Martin finalized his divorce with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he split from in 2014 after 11 years of marriage. The former couple share two children: daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020, Paltrow talked about how it isn’t awkward for her ex-husband to be dating someone else. Paltrow, for her part, remarrried with writer Brad Falchuk in 2018. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional,” she said at the time. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

In September, Paltrow also told Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show about how her and her ex-husband have successful co-parented their kids since their split. “Chris and I committed to putting [the kids] first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from,” she said at the time. “But if you’re committed to having family dinner, then you do it. You take a deep breath, and you look the person in the eye, and you remember your pact, and you smile, and you hug and you recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster. … I really wanted my kids not to be traumatized, if it were possible.”