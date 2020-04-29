You’re Not the Only One Who Wants to Know if the ‘Normal People’ Leads Are Dating IRL

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Hulu’s Normal People season 1. If you’re curious if Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal are dating after Hulu’s Normal People, trust us, you’re not alone. Normal People, which premiered on April 29, follows Edgar-Jones’ and Mescal’s characters on a four-year love story that’s both beautiful and heartbreaking to watch. Those who have seen Normal People know that Edgar-Jones and Mescal’s chemistry is unreal, which has led viewers to wonder if their connection is more than what’s on screen. Let’s investigate!

Normal People, which is based on Sally Rooney’s 2018 book of the same title, follows Marianne Sheridan and Connell Waldron, two high school friends from the same small town in Ireland, on their will-they, won’t-they love story. The 12-episode series starts with Marianne and Connell in high school and continues with them in college until the finale where the two have graduated and are more established in their lives. As expected from a romantic drama, Marianne and Connell’s relationship wasn’t easy, especially as they came from different class levels. While in high school, Connell was the handsome jock, while Marianne was the unpopular outcast, which led him to keep his relationship with her a secret. Out of school, the roles were reversed as Connell’s mother was employed as a cleaner for Marianne’s wealthy family.

Marianne and Connell didn’t work out in high school, mainly because he wanted to keep her a secret and didn’t invite her to the school dance, but they reconnected at Trinity College in Dublin, where their high school roles were reversed. This time, Marianne was the popular one, while Connell struggled to fit in. The rest of the show follows Marianne and Connell on their will they, won’t they story until the finale, where they’re in a happy relationship but break up so Connell can move to New York to be a writer. Along the way and amid their breakups, Connell and Marianne also have hot, hot, hot sex, which is a testament to Edgar-Jones’ and Mescal’s incredible chemistry. So…are they dating IRL?

Sorry to disappoint, but Edgar-Jones and Mescal are simply good actors. As reported by Standard U.K., Edgar-Jones has a boyfriend: Game of Thrones actor Tom Varey (who played Lord Clery Cerwyn), who she lives with in their home in Wood Green, London. Mescal may also be in a relationship. Standard U.K. reported that he lives with actress India Mullen, who plays Marianne’s friend Peggy in Normal People, in their home in Clapton, London. While the outlet didn’t confirm that the two are in a relationship, their Instagram likes hint that they could be more than friends.

As for Edgar-Jones, the actress told Standard U.K. that it was a struggle for her boyfriend to watch her and Mescal’s sex scenes. “He was gritting his teeth [during the sex scenes] but at least he’s seen it now,” she said. “It’s my grandparents I’m most worried about.”

