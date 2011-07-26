Are Creepy “Giant Faces” The Next Big Thing In Fashion?

Just when I had gotten used to seeing giant animal mugs printed on anything and everything (and even contemplated dropping some serious cash on a knock-off of the Givenchy panther tops or Balenciaga German Shepherd sweaters), fashion seems to be moving swiftly in a different, human direction.

The cover of Vogue Japan’s epic September issue has hit the Web, and it features the faces of two fashion powerhouses looking right back at us: Karolina Kurkova and a very young Giorgio Armani. Kinda strange, right? But this is something we’ve seen before — and very recently.

A couple of weeks ago, an extremely creepy dress printed with Steve Buscemi’s face made the rounds on the fashion blogs, making us question who would ever choose to wear such a thing. Evidently though, huge faces on clothing have become kind of a trend that we might not be able to avoid much longer — and these aren’t your classic graphic tees, people.

When done correctly ( la Lanvin) or as a caricature, the style can be cute and even a little endearing. However, seeing a pair of giant eyes or a gigantic likeness of a celebrity staring right through you could be unnerving, don’t you think? Would you wear something printed with a giant face or are you going to stick with cuddly animals like cats on your clothing?