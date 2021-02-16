Bachelorette’s Clare & Dale May Be Back Together After His Cheating Scandal With His Realtor

Bachelor Nation members want to know if Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are back together after The Bachelorette and their dramatic breakup.

Clare and Dale, who met and got engaged on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020—were photographed together over the weekend in Venice, Florida—less than a month after they announced their split. Photos obtained by Reality Steve show Dale and Clare in workout clothes as they walked down the street in Venice with smiles on their faces.

The photos come three weeks after Dale confirmed on his Instagram that he and Clare had split after their season on The Bachelorette. “wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote at the time. “we appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another. Please respect our privacy as we work through this together.”

Clare confirmed the breakup with her own Instagram post, which shaded Dale for making a statement on her behalf. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she wrote at the time. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship always have been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this.”

She continued, “2020 was one of hell of a year with covid, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Around the time of their breakup E! News reported that Dale had cheated on Clare with New York City real estate agent Eleonora Srugo, who he knew before Clare’s season. “[Clare] never trusted the friendship and thought it was shady,” a source for E! News said. “[Eleonora] has been talking to her friends about sneaking around with Dale. The insider also claimed that Clare “has seen proof” of their affair whenever Dale was in New York City without her.

The source continued, “Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious. Multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl. Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it, but he would always deny it.” The insider went on to claim that Dale’s close relationship with Srugo was the “root cause of a lot” of his arguments with Clare.

Srugo, for her part, denied that she and Dale were ever in a romantic relationship. “Dale and I are, and have been platonic friends for a few years. We have never been romantically involved in any way,” Srugo said in a statement to Reality Steve. “I was excited for his engagement and only wish him all the best. We have never been involved dating, or romantically in any way whatsoever. Any claims we have dated or were romantically involved are blatant lies.”

The Bachelorette is available to stream on Hulu.

