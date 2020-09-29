Christina Anstead Has ‘No Plans’ To Get Back Together With Either of Her Ex-Husbands

Could their reunion come as fast as their split? Fans want to know if Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead will get back together after news broke of their divorce in September 2020. Sorry Christina and Ant shippers, but there are “no plans” for the couple to rekindle their flame after their breakup—at least, for now.

A source told E! News on Monday, September 28, that the Flip or Flop star is serious about “moving forward” as a single woman after she filed for divorce from the Ant Anstead Master Mechanic host. “She is moving forward and has no plans for reconciling with Ant,” the insider said. “She saw everything she needed to see in their marriage and has made the difficult decision to move on.”

The source continued, “Christina spent the weekend working. She knows what she needs to do to start over and be a single mom. She is holding it together and doing that.”

Christina announced her divorce from Ant in an Instagram post on September 18. The couple married in 2018, less than a year after the Christina on the Coast star finalized for divorce from her ex-husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa. Christina and Ant share one child, son Hudson London Anstead. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” she wrote in her Instagram announcement in September.

As for Tarek, Flip or Flop fans shouldn’t hope for a reunion between him and Christina either. For one, the Flipping 101 host is happily engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. (He proposed to the realtor in July. A source also told HollywoodLife in September that Tarek and Christina—who share kids Taylor and Brayden—are not friends, so it’s unlikely they’ll ever rekindle their flame. “Christina and Tarek only talk about work and the kids. They’re not really friends,” the source said. “As the mother of his children, he wants her to be happy, but they don’t discuss personal lives at all.”

The insider continued, “He’s not going to ask nor does he care what happened with Ant and he’ll be there to support the kids with the transition. He and Ant actually got along pretty well and he liked the guy.”