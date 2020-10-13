Offset Is ‘Trying Really Hard’ to Win Cardi B Back After She Filed for Divorce

We have to ask: Are Cardi B and Offset back together after their divorce? The pair looked pretty cozy again during Cardi’s 28th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas, going so far as to kiss during their reunion. Offset, 28, even gifted the “WAP” rapper a new Rolls Royce truck. Now according to one source, the Migos rapper is reportedly “trying really hard to win her back.” No surprise there!

When Cardi filed for divorce on September 15, the Bronx native claimed her marriage with Offset was “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation,” her court documents read. But that might be changing. On October 12, one source told E! that it’s only “a matter of time” before Cardi and Offset’s relationship is back on. “They were all over each other the entire night and were having a lot of fun,” the source said of Cardi’s birthday party. While “they aren’t back together” yet, Cardi reportedly “loves the attention from him and he’s trying really hard to win her back,” the insider adds.

If Cardi and Offset get back together, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time. Cardi temporarily broke things off with the Migos rapper in 2018 after he was reportedly caught in a sex tape scandal. But by early 2019, the “Be Careful” star started things back up with her estranged husband, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

In December 2019, Cardi opened up to Vogue about the terms of their reconciliation, explaining that their relationship would be over if Offset was ever unfaithful again. “He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most,” she told the publication. “Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.”

Many fans assumed that Cardi’s divorce filing was due to another bout of infidelity from Offset, with sources claiming at the time that he had been cheating throughout their marriage. But Cardi took to OnlyFans to refute these claims, explaining that the reason for their divorce actually had to do with their constant disagreements.

“I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved,” Cardi said. “I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

She added, “I just got tired of fucking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on…Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do fucking grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.” Only time will tell if this pair grows back together again!