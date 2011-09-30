Are Butts The New Black?

When faced with the assless chaps on the male models (and one female model) at the Jeremy Scott spring/summer 2012 show, it was easy to smile and applaud, chalking it all up to the designer’s rather eccentric take on fashion. The show was playful and tongue-in-cheek, so the butts seemed (kind of) appropriate.

Dior, however, is no place for the tookus. Remember Carrie’s mortification when she took a tumble in Paris’ flagship Dior store during season 6 of Sex and The City? Well, Dior’s runway should be treated with the same level of reverence. Yet the show earlier today closed with a nice shot of Karlie Kloss‘s badonkadonk. Kloss, who is a mere 19 years old, should not be exposing herself to the public.

So what’s with all the butts? It seems to me that in an effort to capture attention through shock value, designers are moving away from the clothes and instead flaunting body parts to make a statement. I didn’t watch the Dior show to see Kloss’ behind and considering the relatively safe designs coming down the runway, I think the creative energy could have been put to better use amplifying the collection rather than finding a way to sneak in some skin.

I certainly hope this doesn’t become a trend. Between crop tops and mini skirts, tummies and legs, we certinaly don’t need another body part to fixate on.

Photo courtesy of Jezebel.