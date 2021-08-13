Britney’s Mom Is ‘Pleased’ Her Dad Will Step Down as Conservator—Here’s Where Her Parents Stand Now

Ever since the pop singer claimed her whole family “should be in jail” for their role in her conservatorship, #FreeBritney supporters have had plenty of questions about the star’s parents—like, are Britney Spears parents still married? And how involved is her mother, Lynne Spears, in her daughter’s conservatorship?

While it’s been over a decade since Britney’s conservatorship began, recent court hearings are finally giving fans the answers they’ve been searching for—and the results that the “Toxic” singer has been wishing for all along. As of August 2021, Britney’s dad Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his role as co-conservator of her estate following mounting pressure from fans around the world and the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, to resign. Britney’s mom, for her part, is said to be “pleased” by Jamie’s decision. In a statement following the announcement, Lynne revealed she “entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost 3 years ago” and “accomplished what she set out to do,” according to Us Weekly. But what does that all mean, exactly?

Here’s where getting a closer look at the relationship between Britney’s parents can help. For everything we know about where things stand between Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears today, just keep on reading.

Are Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears still married?

Britney’s parents are divorced. Lynne, a former daycare owner and school teacher from Mississippi, married Jamie, a former building contractor, in 1976. The pair went on to welcome Britney’s older brother, Bryant, in 1977. Britney was born in 1981, followed by her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, in 1991. Britney’s parents were married until 2002, when they divorced after nearly 26 years of marriage. While the pair appeared to reconcile without remarrying for some time between 2010 and 2014, it seems things were over for good by 2020.

Britney, for her part, once referred to her parents’ divorce as “the best thing that’s ever happened to my family.” In an interview with Distractify at the time, Britney revealed, “Mom and Dad, bottom line, do not get along.”

Why isn’t Lynne Spears Britney’s conservator?

Given that her dad Jamie has served as co-conservator of Britney’s estate ever since her conservatorship was established in 2008, many have wondered why the singer’s mother Lynne never signed on as a conservator herself. According to a bombshell report by The New Yorker in June 2021, Lynne ultimately decided against it because she feared her daughter might “resent” her for acting in that role.

Still, that doesn’t mean Lynne didn’t want to share her input on the conservatorship. Jacqueline Butcher, a former friend of the Spears family who was present during the early days of the conservatorship, reveals Lynne “began talking about her hopes for how the conservatorship would be managed” once Jamie was named as a conservator, The New Yorker reports. According to the magazine, however, Lynne’s input prompted Jamie “to shout about his control over his daughter’s life, including Lynne’s access to her,” causing Lynne to grow quiet, Butcher recalled.

Is Britney Spears’ mom involved in the conservatorship?

While she did not serve officially as a conservator in her daughter’s case, Lynne has advocated on the behalf of Britney in recent years to remove her father, Jamie, as her conservator. In July 2021, Lynne urged a Los Angeles superior court judge to allow her daughter to choose her own lawyer following the resignation of her court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham. After Britney’s request to pick her own attorney was granted, Lynne even appeared to celebrate her daughter’s court win with a post on Instagram.

Later that month, Lynne submitted a damning statement about her ex-husband to the court, urging the judge to allow for his immediate removal from her daughter’s conservatorship. She alleged that Jamie’s “absolutely microscopic control” of his daughter has reduced their relationship to nothing more than “fear and hatred.” She also insisted that she only became involved in her daughter’s conservatorship during a “time of crisis,” which allegedly saw Britney being treated by a “sports enhancement” doctor hired by Jamie, who was “prescribing what I and many others thought to be entirely inappropriate medicine to my daughter, who did not want to take the medicine.” Jamie, for his part, ultimately denied the allegation in a court filing of his own.

