Do Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Still Talk? Here’s Where They Stand After Their Split

Ever since their split, many have wondered if Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas would get back together. After all, a source close to the couple reportedly told Page Six at the time of the breakup that they thought the split “temporary.” Well, nearly three months after Ben and Ana called it quits in January 2021, it’s unlikely that these two are rekindling their romance any time soon—but that doesn’t mean they’re not leaving the door open to the possibility.

The Way Back actor, 48, and Knives Out star, 32, appear to be still talking, a source told Entertainment Tonight. “He does chat with Ana sometimes,” the insider told the site on Wednesday, March 10, going on to note, however, that Ben is also “enjoying single life and focusing on work and his kids.” As the source explained, “He has not been single in a while, so it has been actually good for him. He is back to being in contact with a lot of friends and working out a lot.”

Ben and Ana reportedly met on the set of the 2021 film Deep Horizon in early 2020. News broke of their relationship in March 2020 after they were photographed on vacation together in Cuba and Costa Rica. By January 2021, however, multiple sources confirmed that their relationship was over. According to one insider who spoke to People, Ana was the one to break things off.

“Ben is no longer dating Ana,” the source said at the time. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.” The Argo star shares three kids—Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8—each of whom he co-parents in Los Angeles with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Although Ana was the one to initiate their split, sources suggested that the breakup was “completely amicable.” As one insider told People, “This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

Whether things were really so amicable when Ben threw out that cardboard cut-out of Ana, however, is another matter entirely. But hey, there’s always a chance!