Bekah & Danny’s Relationship Looks Rocky Post-‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’

Bekah and Danny were the first couple to be eliminated on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. So, naturally, we want to know: Are Bekah and Danny still together after Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart? Sorry to disappoint, Bachelor Nation fans, but it doesn’t seem like Bekah and Danny are still an item.

Due to the Ryan-Jamie-Trevor love triangle, viewers didn’t really know Bekah and Danny until episode 3 of Listen to Your Heart, which aired on April 20. But by then, it was too late. The episode saw the seven couples perform love songs for Jason Mraz, Kesha, Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who judged them based on the voices but more importantly, their chemistry. Bekah and Danny performed “Ho Hey” by The Lumineers, and while they impressed the judges with their talent, the judges did note that the couple’s chemistry seemed off, which is why they may have been eliminated.

Before Bekah and Danny’s performance, though, the two had their first one-on-one date, where viewers got to know them a bit more. The two had a typical Bachelor Nation “fashion date,” where they picked out clothes and had a photoshoot. It was cute! But unfortunately, the two didn’t create enough of a connection to save them that week.

As for if they’re still together post-show, it doesn’t seem likely, according to their recent Instagram behavior. Neither Bekah nor Danny post much about Listen to Your Heart, and when they do, it doesn’t seem like they shout out each other (unlike, say, some of the other couples.) Likewise, while Danny likes some of Bekah’s posts on IG, it doesn’t seem like she returns the favor, which hints that their relationship (and even friendship) is donezo after the show. Rudi, another Listen to Your Heart contestant, even called it that Danny seemed to be “friendzoned” by Bekah, which is why their on-stage chemistry wasn’t as strong.

Oh well, another Bachelor Nation couple bites the dust.

