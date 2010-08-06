Are Angelina Jolie’s Kids Confused? Victoria’s Secret Gets In On More Male Fantasies

Angelina Jolie and Part of Her Brood. Photo: Jun Sato, WireImage

Angelina Jolie’s kids apparently refer to their nanny as “Mom.” That’s just so wrong shouldn’t it be Mom Jolie-Pitt? (FABlife)

Lea Michele gets props for not being a shady thief. Jill Stuart thanked the Glee starlet for asking permission for a dress from a photoshoot rather than stealing it. Apparently the bar has been set very low. (NY Post)

Pretzel Crisps pulled their eating disorder-friendly ads that read “You can never be too thin” from billboards after some backlash. Don’t they know skinny girls don’t eat carbs? We kid! (Gawker)

Check out top stylist Lori Goldstein on QVC on Monday, August 9 for some serious style advice and a chance to buy her newest Logo Instant Chic collection (careful, it’s been known to sell out fast). (Fashionista, Lori Goldstein Facebook)



Leopard print tops from Logo Instant Chic collection. Photo courtesy of Logo

Victoria’s Secret Pink has a new co-branded collection with the NFL, giving guys during football season another fantasy to think about. (VS)



Photo courtesy of Victoria’s Secret



TWITTER

RT @patrickdjones Male model casting @DieselUSA. This day got sooooo much better.

Sounds like a sexy party at Diesel.

RT @ElizandJames “Shape Up” shoes are not ok, people. Big wedges have the same effect without looking like moon shoes. #NOTCHIC

Agreed and agreed, those rockers are heinous.

RT @Bergdorfs I don’t care what you think: I’m wearing a party dress- a grown up’s version of cinderella make-believe. It feels deserving after last night

Any votes for casual Fridays to become dress up for gala Fridays?

RT @annadellorusso MADONNA with child in white and gold tipical of the south! http://twitpic.com/2c2jto

Who else was thinking it was going to be Madge and Lola in Georgia or something?





RT @ mrbradgoreski http://tweetphoto.com/37110511 Penelope falls asleep on me like this every night almost. It melts my heart! Love (cont) http://tl.gd/2urii0

We can’t decide who’s more adorable.



RT @BarRefaelicious I decorate cup cakes for @VarietyCharity and my fingers covered in sugar. Want to lick it

Kinda dirty for a kid’s charity, no?

FACEBOOK

Jason Wu Wu Kitties-Jinxy & Peaches

I can haz a modelzing agent?



