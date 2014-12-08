Are Amal and George Clooney Expecting?

Could Amal Clooney be pregnant? That’s the rumor going around. And because it would be criminal for two people this good-looking not to procreate, we’re hoping this turns out to be true.
Less than three months after the lawyer and activist snagged the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood, the newlywed was snapped exiting the chi-chi members club Soho House in Los Angeles on the weekend, with her hands placed high above what appears to be the beginning of a baby bump.
The photo, published by TMZ, also depicts Clooney’s coat hanging in a way that, well, a pregnant woman’s coat would be hanging. We’ve yet to fully make up our minds on this one, but have our fingers crossed that we’re going to have another well-dressed baby bump to follow in 2015.
Take a look at the photo that started the rumor and weigh in! Do you think Amal is pregnant?
Update: Alas, it seems like this rumor isn’t true after all. TMZ has just reported that George Clooney’s reps say Amal is not pregnant.