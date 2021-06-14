A-Rod Just Called His Ex-Wife ‘World Class’ After J-Lo Moved Away From Him to Be With Ben Affleck

After his recent reunion with his ex-wife, fans want to know if Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis are back together in the same way Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited. Well, it doesn’t look like that’s the case for A-Rod, but that doesn’t mean that he has any bad blood with his ex-wife either.

A-Rod took to his Instagram Story on Saturday, June 12, to post videos from his workout with Scurtis. Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” A-Rod captioned a clip of Scurtis helping him ice his leg at the gym. In another photo, A-Rod smiled as he had his arm around Scurtis while the two posed for a picture with a friend.

A-Rod and Scurtis married in 2002 and separated in July 2008. They finalized their divorce two months later. The former couple share two children: daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. Their reunion comes days after news broke that J-Lo had moved from Miami, where she lived with A-Rod, to Los Angeles to be with Affleck. “She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base,” the insider told E! News, adding that J-Lo “is packing up her Miami rental”. “She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall.”

The insider continued, “She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon.”

J-Lo and A-Rod started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. They confirmed their breakup in a statement to the TODAY show in April. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Soon after their split, news broke that J-Lo had reunited with Affleck, whom she dated from 2001 to 2003. A source told Entertainment Tonight in May that A-Rod was “shocked” to see J-Lo reunite with Affleck. “Alex understands that Jennifer is single, but felt shocked by [her and Affleck’s] quick meetup,” the insider said. “At the end of the day, Alex wants Jennifer to be happy, but the way everything has unfolded doesn’t sit well with him.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.